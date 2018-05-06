English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Anil Kapoor Has a Special Plan for His Daughter's Big Day
Another interesting information about the duo that is making rounds is their first meeting. Reportedly, it was Pernia Qureshi who introduced Sonam to Anand back in 2014.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anand Ahuja
Preparations are in full swing at Anil Kapoor's residence with just two days to go for the much-awaited wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. While Sonam's cousins and close friends are set to set the mood for her sangeet with Swag Se Swafat, father Anil is expected to perform on his superhit number My Name Is Lakhan and more.
A source close to Filmfare was quoted saying,"Anil is ecstatic about his performance on Sonam and Anand’s sangeet. He will perform on two of his favourite numbers – Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do and My Name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan. It will be more fun because Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher will also be joining Anil."
Another interesting information about the duo that is making rounds is their first meeting. Reportedly, it was Pernia Qureshi who introduced Sonam to Anand back in 2014. Qureshi was Sonam's stylist back then and a close friend of Anand's. Apparently, he proposed Sonam within a month of their first meet.
On the preparation friends, the 'Veere' of the bride, recently posed together. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with Harshvardhan Kapoor and Varun Dhawan while the trio practiced for the big night.
Credit: @Arjun Kapoor
Anil Kapoor's younger brother and actor Sanjay Kapoor also shared a throwback photo with Sonam from his wedding. He wrote, "20 years back when we danced at my wedding sonam ❤ now I will be dancing at yours 🕺🕺🎉🎉 #timeflies"
Credit: @Sanjay Kapoor
Meanwhile, the bride-to-be Sonam is busy with her pre-bridal sessions, along with the promotions of her film and preparations for Cannes. Sonam is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and 15, one week after her wedding.
