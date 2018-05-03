English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Arjun Kapoor Feels He's Watching Veere Di Wedding Live
Sonam shares a very close bond with Arjun and undoubtedly, the brother of the bride is busy making the occasion a grand one. Meanwhile, bride-to-be Sonam is busy with her pre-bridal sessions, along with the promotions of her film and preparations for Cannes.
Image: Instagram/Arjun Kapoor
Anil Kapoor's residence has become the center of celebration with the announcement of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding. Sonam is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend on May 8 in an intimate ceremony. The entire Kapoor family is gearing up for the occasion. Recently, Sonam's sister Rhea shared a video as her Instagram story where their cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor is heard comparing the atmosphere in the house with their home production Veere Di Wedding.
In the video, Arjun says, "It feels like I'm watching Veere Di Wedding live. Aur kinni Tarefaan chaidiya tennu," referring to the film's song.
Credit: @Arjun Kapoor Cafe
Sonam shares a very close bond with Arjun and undoubtedly, the brother of the bride is busy making the occasion a grand one. Meanwhile, the bride-to-be Sonam is busy with her pre-bridal sessions, along with the promotions of her film and preparations for Cannes. Sonam is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and 15, one week after her wedding.
On the wedding front, the Kapoor cousins and close friends of Sonam are busy preparing for the sangeet. According to Mumbai Mirror, "Rehearsals have kicked off at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow. The doting dad and mom Sunita will be putting together a special act for the bride-to-be at their sangeet ceremony. Sonam’s cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere… title track, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and more. "
Also Watch
In the video, Arjun says, "It feels like I'm watching Veere Di Wedding live. Aur kinni Tarefaan chaidiya tennu," referring to the film's song.
Credit: @Arjun Kapoor Cafe
Sonam shares a very close bond with Arjun and undoubtedly, the brother of the bride is busy making the occasion a grand one. Meanwhile, the bride-to-be Sonam is busy with her pre-bridal sessions, along with the promotions of her film and preparations for Cannes. Sonam is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and 15, one week after her wedding.
On the wedding front, the Kapoor cousins and close friends of Sonam are busy preparing for the sangeet. According to Mumbai Mirror, "Rehearsals have kicked off at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow. The doting dad and mom Sunita will be putting together a special act for the bride-to-be at their sangeet ceremony. Sonam’s cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere… title track, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and more. "
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- Virat Kohli to Star for Surrey in Maiden County Stint With Eye on England Tour
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate