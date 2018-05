Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Arjun Kapoor Feels He's Watching Veere Di Wedding Live

Anil Kapoor's residence has become the center of celebration with the announcement of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding. Sonam is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend on May 8 in an intimate ceremony. The entire Kapoor family is gearing up for the occasion. Recently, Sonam's sister Rhea shared a video as her Instagram story where their cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor is heard comparing the atmosphere in the house with their home production Veere Di Wedding.In the video, Arjun says, "It feels like I'm watching Veere Di Wedding live. Aur kinni Tarefaan chaidiya tennu," referring to the film's song.Credit: @ Arjun Kapoor Cafe Sonam shares a very close bond with Arjun and undoubtedly, the brother of the bride is busy making the occasion a grand one. Meanwhile, the bride-to-be Sonam is busy with her pre-bridal sessions, along with the promotions of her film and preparations for Cannes. Sonam is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and 15, one week after her wedding.On the wedding front, the Kapoor cousins and close friends of Sonam are busy preparing for the sangeet. According to Mumbai Mirror, "Rehearsals have kicked off at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow. The doting dad and mom Sunita will be putting together a special act for the bride-to-be at their sangeet ceremony. Sonam’s cousins and extended family have joined in as well for the pre-wedding ceremony. They will perform on her hit songs like the Veere… title track, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and more. "