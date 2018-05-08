GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: When Bride Tried Dropping Kaleeras on Jahnvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez

The entire guest brigade simmered in white and gold hues as they attended the celebrations. Several photographs and videos from the night have already found their way to social media.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
At the Mehendi cum sangeet ceremony of Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor and her beau Anand Ahuja, the likes of Swara Bhaskar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Rekha and Karisma Kapoor besides family members including Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor to name a few, had a ball of time. The entire guest brigade simmered in white and gold hues as they attended the celebrations. Several photographs and videos from the night have already found their way to social media.

In one of the videos of the chooda ceremony, Sonam tries to drop kaleeras on her sister Jahnvi and Jacqueline among others.





In yet another video, the entire bride brigade could be seen grooving to their film Veere Di Wedding's track Taarefan.

Both Sonam and Jacqueline also danced to the latter's popular track Chittiyan kalaaiya ve.



The voice of Punjab, Sukhbir, got the family and guests grooving to peppy tracks.





Another video sees Sonam and Anand, the couple of the moment, spending some quality time tohether on the dance floor.

