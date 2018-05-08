Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: When Bride Tried Dropping Kaleeras on Jahnvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez
The entire guest brigade simmered in white and gold hues as they attended the celebrations. Several photographs and videos from the night have already found their way to social media.
Image: Instagram/ Fan Pages
In one of the videos of the chooda ceremony, Sonam tries to drop kaleeras on her sister Jahnvi and Jacqueline among others.
In yet another video, the entire bride brigade could be seen grooving to their film Veere Di Wedding's track Taarefan.
Both Sonam and Jacqueline also danced to the latter's popular track Chittiyan kalaaiya ve.
@jacquelinef143 having fun with @sonamkapoor
The voice of Punjab, Sukhbir, got the family and guests grooving to peppy tracks.
Scenes from inside the Venue. Anil, Karan, Shilpa & Sanjay dance on the tunes of Sukhbir.
Another video sees Sonam and Anand, the couple of the moment, spending some quality time tohether on the dance floor.
