Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Here's What Karan Johar is Gifting the Bride To Be
The big wedding is all set to take place on May 8 in Bandra at Sonam’s aunt’s house, followed by a lavish reception in The Leela.
Image: Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor is busy preparing for her big day, while all her cousins and close friends are practicing for a grand wedding on May 8. The actor is all set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend Anand Ahuja soon and the festivities are set to begin from May 7 with Mehendi function. While, Sonam is getting gifts from all the high-end brands, her close friend, and filmmaker Karan Johar has prepared a special hamper for the bride to be.
According to a report in Pinkvilla, KJo is planning to gift her an elaborate gift bag filled with expensive jewellery and motichoor ladoo. A source was quoted saying, "For Sonam Kapoor’s special day, Karan Johar will be gifting her Amrapali Jhumkas, a pair of silver kadas and uncut diamond chandelier earrings. Both the jhumkas and the kadas are silver coordinated sets. Apart from this jewellery, Karan has also brought a Kanjeevaram saree for the bride to be! That’s not all. KJo has custom ordered a thali full of motichur laddoos that would be flown in from Nathus in Delhi,"
The big wedding is all set to take place on May 8 in Bandra at Sonam’s aunt’s house, followed by a lavish reception in The Leela. Her close friends and cousins are all set to perform on popular Bollywood songs joined by Varun Dhawan and Jacquelin Fernandez.
Meanwhile, the bride-to-be Sonam is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and 15, one week after her wedding and then begin the promotions of her film Veere Di Wedding.
