Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Inside Photos From White and Gold Sangeet Ceremony
The guest included her cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Mohit Marwah with wife Antara, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, friends Jacqueline Fernandez, Masaba Gupta, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukherji, veteran actress Rekha, Katrina Kaif with her sister and designer Kunal Rawal.
Image: Instagram/Swara
After a quaint Mehendi ceremony at home, Sonam Kapoor was beauty personified as she opted for a detailed Abujaani Sandeep Kholsa's white and gold lehenga for her Sangeet ceremony. The theme of the night was white and gold and the guests made sure to stick to the theme specified by the bride herself.
The sangeet ceremony took place at the Sunteck Signature Island. The ceremony also saw Sonam's friends put mehendi on their hands, those who couldn't the function the previous night. This included fellow actors Swara Bhaskar and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Credit: @Swara Bhasker
Many celebrities opted for Manish Malhotra's collection including the father and brothers of the bride, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.
Credit: @Arjun Kapoor
Credit: @Arjun Kapoor
Credit: @Swara Bhasker
Credit: @Farah Khan Kunder
Sonam and Anand are set to tie the knot on May 8 in the morning followed by a grand reception and wedding party will take place at The Leela in the evening.
