Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Skip Her 'Veere' Di Wedding?

Actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja on 8th May. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Last evening, it was Sonam's mehendi ceremony for which her family members gathered at the Kapoor's Juhu residence to shower their blessings on the lovely couple. Karan Johar, Kunal Rawal, Mohit Marwah, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor were also seen at the low-key ceremony.The wedding ceremony will take place at Sonam’s maternal aunt Kavita Singh’s Bandra residence tomorrow. Later in the evening, the couple's families will host a reception at The Leela.As people are expecting to see a bunch of some familiar faces at the wedding, we want you to inform that one of Sonam's closest friends, Kareena Kapoor Khan, will reportedly not be attending her "Veere" Di Wedding, reports Pinkvilla A source informed the portal, "the actor will only be attending the reception, not the Anand Karaj which will be held at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandra."