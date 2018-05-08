Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Wedding: Newlyweds Cut Cake; Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Sing Masakali For Bride

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja; Inside Their Big Fat Punjabi Wedding
The wedding proceedings were closely guarded as even Sonam arrived at the venue in a car with curtains hiding her look from the media.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor also shared a heartwarming message for the newlyweds. "Mush alert - Senior @sonamkapoor... there is no one quite like you and no one with a bigger heart. You’re a lucky man @anandahuja but remember I was here first! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love," he wrote.
Meanwhile, AIB co-founder Gursimran Khamba shared his own wedding photograph using Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding hashtag 'Eveythingphenomenal' leaving the netizens in splits.
After Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez posted on social media that they missed Ranveer Singh last night, the actor turned up to grace the occasion.
While many were expecting Sonam to ditch the traditional wedding attire and opt for something unconventional, the actor surprised everyone by choosing just the conventional getup and managed to leave everyone spellbound. Here's the photograph of the ever-smiling bride.
"This wedding is as elaborate as the set of a dharma production," wrote Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor on Instagram. He shared a photograph with Karan Johar as the two were gearing up for the wedding ceremony.
"This wedding is as elaborate as the set of a dharma production," wrote Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor on Instagram. He shared a photograph with Karan Johar as the two were gearing up for the wedding ceremony.
Designer Masaba Gupta arrived with her husband Madhu Mantena Verma to attend the wedding ceremony.
Rani Mukerji, who has shared screen space with Anil Kapoor in Nayak: The Real Hero, arrived looking as gorgeous as ever.
Choreographer and director Farah Khan, who attended Sonam's Mehendi ceremony last night, took to Twitter to wish her a lifetime of happiness as the actor embarks on a new journey today. "Wishing my darling @sonamakapoor all happiness n blessings! #sonamkishaddi .. new journey begins today for @anandahuja n you.. enrich each other in every way.. n lov u @AnilKapoor n Sunita," she wrote.
Wishing my darling @sonamakapoor all happiness n blessings! #sonamkishaddi .. new journey begins today for @anandahuja n you.. enrich each other in every way.. n lov u @AnilKapoor n Sunita♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/M8Y6eiDHGU— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 8, 2018
While pink continues to dominate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, several stars including Karisma Kapoor, added a range of colours to make their outfits even more appealing.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who happen to be close aides of Sonam's family, looked as royal as ever. Kareena opted for a mesmerising pink ensemble while Saif chose a white traditional attire. Little Taimur, too, turned to pink for the big day.
As the bride brigade continues to wow the fashion enthusiasts with their looks for the day, the groom tribe is too taking the fashion game up a notch.
