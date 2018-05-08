GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Wedding: Newlyweds Cut Cake; Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Sing Masakali For Bride

News18.com | May 8, 2018, 5:42 PM IST
The D-day is finally here as Bollywood's beloved fashionista Sonam Kapoor has tied the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja. The duo has often showered love and praises on each other on social media and as the two enter the holy matrimony, the biggies of Indian film industry couldn't be happier. The Mehendi ceremony was held at Anil Kapoor's pad in Mumbai last night while the wedding ceremony was held today morning at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's heritage bungalow Rockdale in Bandra. The couple took vows in the traditional Sikh ceremony and the wedding will be followed by a lunch.

May 8, 2018 4:22 pm (IST)

Here's a closer look at the scrumptious cake customised for the newlyweds. 

May 8, 2018 4:18 pm (IST)

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja; Inside Their Big Fat Punjabi Wedding

The wedding proceedings were closely guarded as even Sonam arrived at the venue in a car with curtains hiding her look from the media.

May 8, 2018 4:17 pm (IST)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor also shared a heartwarming message for the newlyweds. "Mush alert - Senior @sonamkapoor... there is no one quite like you and no one with a bigger heart. You’re a lucky man @anandahuja but remember I was here first! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love," he wrote. 

May 8, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)

Sonam Kapoor slipped into another beautiful ensemble post the wedding. A photo of the couple enjoying a cake cutting ceremony is now doing the rounds of social media. 

May 8, 2018 4:09 pm (IST)

Both Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor showcased their singing talent at the lunch which followed Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's traditional wedding. 

May 8, 2018 3:04 pm (IST)

Trust Karan Johar to get you all the scoop! The filmmaker also shared a photograph with the shaadi squad- Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. 

May 8, 2018 3:02 pm (IST)

Karan also shared another photograph with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karisma and captioned it as, "Shaadi squad continues!!!"

May 8, 2018 3:00 pm (IST)

Karan Johar dropped a supremely gorgeous photograph of Bollywood's eternal beauties- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karisma Kapoor. 

May 8, 2018 2:44 pm (IST)

Bollywood's beloved Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also struck a pose at the wedding ceremony. 

May 8, 2018 2:32 pm (IST)

Yet another photograph on the internet shows Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja engrossed in the wedding rituals. 

May 8, 2018 2:24 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, AIB co-founder Gursimran Khamba shared his own wedding photograph using Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding hashtag 'Eveythingphenomenal' leaving the netizens in splits. 

May 8, 2018 2:14 pm (IST)

After much anticipation, the first photograph of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as a married couple is finally out! 

May 8, 2018 2:07 pm (IST)

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla also shared a photograph of the brother-sister duo Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan. 

May 8, 2018 2:06 pm (IST)

In case you missed out, Big B had earlier arrived with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan. Dressed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the trio looked ethereal as they struck a pose. 

May 8, 2018 1:54 pm (IST)

The couple is officially married! Sonam Kapoor's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share the first photograph of 'Sonam Kapoor- Ahuja'. "Forever and ever. Sister love is the truest love I know. Me and Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja," she wrote. 

May 8, 2018 1:47 pm (IST)

After Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez posted on social media that they missed Ranveer Singh last night, the actor turned up to grace the occasion. 

Baba has arrived #ranveersignh at #sonamkishaadi

May 8, 2018 1:45 pm (IST)

Aamir Khan arrived with his wife Kiran Rao to attend the ceremony. 

May 8, 2018 1:36 pm (IST)

While many were expecting Sonam to ditch the traditional wedding attire and opt for something unconventional, the actor surprised everyone by choosing just the conventional getup and managed to leave everyone spellbound. Here's the photograph of the ever-smiling bride. 

May 8, 2018 1:31 pm (IST)

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's children Shanaya and Jahaan have also arrived at the venue. 

May 8, 2018 1:24 pm (IST)


Sonam Kapoor's friend and popular designer Kunal Rawal is having a hearty time at the wedding ceremony. 

May 8, 2018 1:18 pm (IST)

Sonam Kapoor is beaming with happiness as she makes her royal bridal entrance. (Image: Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor)

May 8, 2018 1:01 pm (IST)

And the bride arrives for the wedding ceremony... 

May 8, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)

"This wedding is as elaborate as the set of a dharma production," wrote Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor on Instagram. He shared a photograph with Karan Johar as the two were gearing up for the wedding ceremony. 

May 8, 2018 12:53 pm (IST)

Designer Masaba Gupta arrived with her husband Madhu Mantena Verma to attend the wedding ceremony. 

@masabagupta for #sonamkishaadi

May 8, 2018 12:49 pm (IST)

Rani Mukerji, who has shared screen space with Anil Kapoor in Nayak: The Real Hero, arrived looking as gorgeous as ever. 

Beautiful #ranimukherjee for #sonamkishaadi

May 8, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)

Choreographer and director Farah Khan, who attended Sonam's Mehendi ceremony last night, took to Twitter to wish her a lifetime of happiness as the actor embarks on a new journey today.  "Wishing my darling @sonamakapoor all happiness n blessings! #sonamkishaddi .. new journey begins today for @anandahuja n you.. enrich each other in every way.. n lov u @AnilKapoor n Sunita," she wrote. 

May 8, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)

While pink continues to dominate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, several stars including Karisma Kapoor, added a range of colours to make their outfits even more appealing. 

#karismakapoor for #sonamkishaadi

May 8, 2018 12:36 pm (IST)

The stage is set for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahujá's wedding ceremony. Pink never goes out of style and the wedding theme is a testimony to that. 

May 8, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who happen to be close aides of Sonam's family, looked as royal as ever. Kareena opted for a mesmerising pink ensemble while Saif chose a white traditional attire. Little Taimur, too, turned to pink for the big day. 

