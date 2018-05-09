Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Reception: Salman, Shah Rukh Set the Dance Floor on Fire

After a low-key wedding at a relative's heritage bungalow in Bandra, Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception was a star-studded affair on Tuesday night with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, among others, joining the celebrations.The Bollywood actor, who tied the knot with her longtime beau Anand Ahuja, a Delhi-based businessman, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony yesterday, held her reception at The Leela in Mumbai. The gala night, which went on till around 2 am, saw father of the bride, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, dance his heart out with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.Shah Rukh and Salman might have made a late entry, but the two made sure they lived up the celebratory mood to the T. Salman jammed away with Mika on stage on his hit song Tan tanaa tan, Mujhse shaadi karogi, Aaj ki party meri taraf se, and had Shah Rukh, Anil and Varun Dhawan matching his steps.Anil was the star as he put up an age-defying "jhakaas" performance on his all-time hit My name is Lakhan.Also adding to the revelry was the energetic Ranveer Singh, who set the dance floor on fire with his moves. Filmmaker Karan Johar too, had the crowd cheering for him as he grooved to songs like Shava shava and Prem ratan dhan paayo on stage, while snippets of the newly wed couple -- Sonam and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja -- gave a dekko that they lived up the celebrations.While the media had access only to the red carpet for the gala night at The Leela, the social media had ample inside fodder to feed the fan frenzy around the nuptials.Sonam and Anand, looking dapper and totally in love, as they made their first official appearance as a couple before the media. For the reception, Sonam was all smiles in her offbeat Anamika Khanna ensemble with a long-sleeved blouse, a chevron striped lehenga in dark grey, cream and gold, and a cape. Anand looked handsome in a dark sherwani and sported sneakers.(With inputs from IANS)