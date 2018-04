Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Star-Studded Guest List Revealed!

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja's wedding has been the talk of the town for a while now. After keeping their relationship under the wraps for years, the two have recently confessed their feelings for each other on social media when Sonam shared a picture of them during Valentine's Day.If the latest report in Filmfare is anything to go by, the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot in a big fat wedding in Mumbai next month. The report also states that many Bollywood celebrities will also be attending the couple's D-Day.Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor, her BFF Swara Bhaskar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among others are some of the confirmed invitees.Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been invited together for the wedding. Ranveer and Deepika are also rumoured to be getting hitched by the end of this year.