Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Were Actually Honeymooning in Japan, Actress Reveals in New Post

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been documenting their adventures from Japan with some seriously cute pictures.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Were Actually Honeymooning in Japan, Actress Reveals in New Post
Image courtesy: Instagram
Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been living it up at one of Japan's most premier resorts for the past few weeks, and the photos are to die for! The couple has been documenting their adventures with some seriously cute pictures.

On Sunday, sharing a heart-warming post to her Instagram, the actress revealed that she and Anand didn't get to go on a honeymoon, so the vacation was like a "honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one" and she had the best time of her life.

"I ask myself every day... How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world. Anand Ahuja and I didn't get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/anniversary/birthday trip all rolled into one. And let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you my love," Sonam wrote alongside a romantic image of them.

The couple went to Kyoto, Japan on June 18. From enjoying some quality couple time to roaming around in nature, both Sonam and Anand have been sharing the pictures and videos online, much to fans' delight.

On the movies front, Sonam will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor, which will be releasing on September 20. The movie features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead opposite Sonam and is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name.

