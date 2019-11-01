Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Win Halloween Dress up Contest with Salim-Anarkali Outing

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood. The two are often seen setting couple goals with their romantic outings and loved up notes that they share for each other on social media. But this time around, the glam couple won Bollywood's Halloween dress-up contest hands down, as they stepped outside dressed as Anarkali and Salim for a theme party. Pictures of the duo, dressed up as Anarkali and Salim, are not just epic, it also sheds light on the experimental nature of B-town's 'it' couple.

On the occasion of Halloween, Sonam channeled her inner Anarkali as she was seen dressed in the iconic character's costume. She even complimented her look with a huge iron chain wound around her neck. Meanwhile, Anand too made the extra effort and not just dressed up as Salim, but even dyed and styled his hair to resemble the famed historical figure. Images of the duo from the Halloween party, where they turned up as Salim and Anarkali, are doing rounds on social media and the couple are garnering admiration and love for setting major fashion and couple goals yet again.

Sharing their pics on social media, Sonam even recalled the iconic love track that will instantly remind you of the historic couple's tragic love story. She wrote on her Instagram timeline, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya?"

Check out the images of Sonam and Anand dressed up as Anarkali and Salim below:

On the work front, Sonam's last release was The Zoya Factor, which failed to create major impact at the box office. The actress will seek to set the record straight with her next project.

