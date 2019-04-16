SPONSORED BY
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are Couple Goals in this Instagram Pic, See Here

The image is from Los Angeles, California where Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja went for a vacation.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are Couple Goals in this Instagram Pic, See Here
Image: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been married for close to a year now and keep posting their loved-up images on Instagram, as they travel the world together, handing out major couple goals. Recently, Sonam shared an image with her significant other, which has got social media gushing over the duo.

In the picture, Sonam and Anand are affectionately staring down into each other's eyes, with a neon-lit wall in the background. The couple seem to have no care in the world, with each other by their side. The image is a leaf out of their travel diaries. Sonam captioned the post, "Art days at @LACMA with my favorite travel companion. Tap link in bio to see everything we did in @discoverLA. #discoverLA #LACMA #LosAngeles #California."



Anand, too, is not one to back down from giving the world a glimpse into the couple's romantic times together. Anand took to Instagram and shared a video of Sonam grooving to the retro track Jimmy Jimmy Aaja. The video has been shot by Anand, who is at a distance and is seemingly making the video without Sonam's knowledge. See Sonam dancing to Jimmy Jimmy Aaja here:



Sonam is currently filming for The Zoya Factor, based on Anuja Chauhan's eponymous novel. Dulquer Salmaan has been cast opposite Sonam in the film, which is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

