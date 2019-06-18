Take the pledge to vote

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Have the Ultimate Summer Getaway in Japan, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja seem to be having a gala time in Japan, enjoying every moment as a tourist.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Have the Ultimate Summer Getaway in Japan, See Pics
Image courtesy: Instagram
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is on a romantic getaway with husband Anand Ahuja, is giving us some major vacation goals. The couple seems to be having a gala time in Japan, enjoying every moment as a tourist. From having ice creams to visiting gorging on some Japanese cuisine, Sonam and Anand have been giving regular updates on their current trip. Recently, on Monday, Sonam shared a grey scale selfie with Anand, with the caption, “Day 2 cont.” Posing cosily for the selfie, the lovebirds are all smile in the picture.

Day 2 cont..

Sonam also shared a series of pictures, giving us a sneak-peak into Japanese nature and environment, which looks lush green and healthy. The Veere Di Wedding actress also shared a picture where she can be seen hugging and kissing Anand. The pictures and videos posted by Sonam are gaining a lot of likes and comments from fans and family. Athiya Shetty and Anil Kapoor have also commented on the pictures of the couple.

Day 2

Day 1

The couple went to Kyoto, Japan on Sunday, and is currently enjoying their third day in the beautiful country. From enjoying some quality couple time to roaming around in nature, both Sonam and Anand have been sharing the pictures and videos online.

On the movies front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor, which will be releasing on September 20. The movie features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead opposite Sonam and is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name.

Follow @News18Movies for more

