Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Receive Wishes From Anil, Rhea & Harsh Varrdhan on Wedding Anniversary

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding was one of the biggest affairs in Bollywood last year. Their anniversary today became an equally trendy affair on social media. Fans were out pouring in loving comments for the couple and the blissed out duo themselves shared some candid throwback pictures on social media, celebrating their union.From the family's side, Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor first shared a picture of the duo on Instagram, with an accompanying wish for the adorable couple. She wrote, "Happy happy anniversary Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day."Sonam's father Anil took to his Instagram handle to share a post for the two of them. He captioned it, "It's been such a fantastic year for you both, and if it's any indication of the life to come, you have so much love, happiness, success (and shoes) to look forward to! Happy Anniversary @anandahuja @sonamkapoor! Love you both! Keep making #everydayphenomenal."Siblings Harsh Varrdhan and sister Rhea Kapoor did not lag behind. Rhea wished the couple with a cute picture, Harsh posted a still and wrote "year 1." Sonam's Uncle and Aunt, Sanjay and Maheep, also shared good wishes for Sonam and Anand on Instagram.Sonam humbly accepted all anniversary wishes and responded in kind.