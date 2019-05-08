English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Receive Wishes From Anil, Rhea & Harsh Varrdhan on Wedding Anniversary
Entire Kapoor clan, including Sonam Kapoor's father Anil, mother Sunita, uncle Sanjay and sister Rhea, all showered love on the couple on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.
File photo of Sonam And Anand Ahuja.(Image: AP)
Loading...
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding was one of the biggest affairs in Bollywood last year. Their anniversary today became an equally trendy affair on social media. Fans were out pouring in loving comments for the couple and the blissed out duo themselves shared some candid throwback pictures on social media, celebrating their union.
From the family's side, Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor first shared a picture of the duo on Instagram, with an accompanying wish for the adorable couple. She wrote, "Happy happy anniversary Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day."
Sonam's father Anil took to his Instagram handle to share a post for the two of them. He captioned it, “It’s been such a fantastic year for you both, and if it's any indication of the life to come, you have so much love, happiness, success (and shoes) to look forward to! Happy Anniversary @anandahuja @sonamkapoor! Love you both! Keep making #everydayphenomenal."
Siblings Harsh Varrdhan and sister Rhea Kapoor did not lag behind. Rhea wished the couple with a cute picture, Harsh posted a still and wrote "year 1." Sonam’s Uncle and Aunt, Sanjay and Maheep, also shared good wishes for Sonam and Anand on Instagram.
Sonam humbly accepted all anniversary wishes and responded in kind.
Follow @News18Movies for more
From the family's side, Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor first shared a picture of the duo on Instagram, with an accompanying wish for the adorable couple. She wrote, "Happy happy anniversary Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day."
Sonam's father Anil took to his Instagram handle to share a post for the two of them. He captioned it, “It’s been such a fantastic year for you both, and if it's any indication of the life to come, you have so much love, happiness, success (and shoes) to look forward to! Happy Anniversary @anandahuja @sonamkapoor! Love you both! Keep making #everydayphenomenal."
Siblings Harsh Varrdhan and sister Rhea Kapoor did not lag behind. Rhea wished the couple with a cute picture, Harsh posted a still and wrote "year 1." Sonam’s Uncle and Aunt, Sanjay and Maheep, also shared good wishes for Sonam and Anand on Instagram.
Sonam humbly accepted all anniversary wishes and responded in kind.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
- Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Here Are The Details
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
- This Dish Made Dulquer Salmaan Forget About Acting in a Scene in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results