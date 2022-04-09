Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Robbed of Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 1.41 Crore

In a shocking development, cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crores were stolen from actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence. As per a report, the actress’ in-laws lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq Road police station about the robbery at their home.

The report in ABP News Marathi also added that the staff at the residence are being questioned in the investigation led by Delhi Police. The report claimed that the Delhi Police is questioning 25 employees besides nine caretakers, drivers, gardeners and other workers. Not just the Delhi Police, even the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is involved in evidence collection from the crime scene.

It has been reported that the case has been kept under the wraps since it is high profile. Sonam and Anand, who are quite active on social media, have not mentioned anything regarding the robbery case which is still under investigation. The culprits have not been identified yet.

Sonam’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja, and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja live at the Delhi house with Anand’s grandmother Sarla Ahuja. In her complaint, Anand’s grandmother claimed that she got to know of the theft on February 11 when she checked her cupboards for jewellery and cash, reported ABP News Marathi. The complaint was lodged on February 23. She informed the police that the last time she checked the jewellery was two years ago, reported the publication. The police began the investigation and CCTV footage from the past year has also been checked to identify any suspects in the matter, reported Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are expecting their first child later this year.

