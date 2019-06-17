Take the pledge to vote

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Soak in Japanese Culture, Binge on Ice Cream During Their Vacation

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on a vacation to Japan from where they shared unmissable pictures and videos.

Updated:June 17, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Soak in Japanese Culture, Binge on Ice Cream During Their Vacation
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have always shared personal moments from their time together on social media to stay connected with fans. The lovely couple has always been major couple goals and certainly display their affection for each other on their social media handles time to time.

Recently, the couple took some time out from their respective busy schedule, packed their bags and jetted off to Japan to have an exotic vacation and spend some quality time together. Sonam posted a series of pictures from their getaway on her Instagram handle, which is as much evidence as one needs to confirm that the duo are in the running for the most adorable pair around.

Its not news that Sonam's fashion sense has always been top notch. In the pictures, Sonam is spotted wearing a sea-green suit accompanied with printed polka dots black shirt. The actress kept her look casual and comfortable. Anand, on the other hand, can be spotted wearing an all-black ensemble in the pictures. While setting the fashion bar high, the couple also made their fans envious with their cosy pictures, as they shared ice-cream and visited places of architectural and cultural importance in Kyoto, Japan. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

Day 1

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Day 1

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

On the movies front, Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor will be releasing on September 20. Featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead opposite Sonam, The Zoya Factor is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan's book of the same name.

