GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sonam and Anand All Set to Tie the Knot in Geneva? Deets Inside

There have been rumours that now the lovebirds are planning to take their relationship a step ahead and are all set to tie the knot this summer.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2018, 8:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonam and Anand All Set to Tie the Knot in Geneva? Deets Inside
Image courtesy: Instagram/Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja make for one of the most adorable pairs in B-town. While the two keep posting PDA-filled photos with each other on social media, the couple has never really declared their love in public.

There have been rumours that now the lovebirds are planning to take their relationship a step ahead and are all set to tie the knot this summer. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sonam and Anand will get hitched over a two-day ceremony on May 11 and 12 in Geneva.

"The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for flights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding," a source from the team that is planning the wedding told the leading daily.

On the work front, Sonam is currently busy filming for Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The actor will also be seen in a guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

First Edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards Show

First Edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards Show

Recommended For You