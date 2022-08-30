Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Baby Boy's Name Revealed? Check Out Here

Just a couple of days ago, Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple is on cloud nine ever since they embraced parenthood. “We know our lives are forever changed,” Sonam and Anand proudly said announcing the big news to their fans.

Sonam and Anand are yet to reveal the name of their baby boy. But it seems the actress had dropped a major hint about the same on her Instagram stories a few days back. Sonam had got a customised blanket and clothes done for the baby that had his name written on them. The name is Baby K Ahuja and many are wondering if Sonam has kept the boy’s name that starts with K initial. The Kids label that presented this to Sonam had written on their post, “We wish Sonam Kapoor the very best for this new chapter in her life and are glad to be a small part of it.”

Meanwhile, the new mommy, before welcoming her son, spoke to Vogue about her return to movies and said that “it will be different post-delivery.”

Now that couple’s priorities have shifted to their newborn baby boy, in a recent chat with Faye D’ Souza, Sonam Kapoor opened up about her focus and return to the cinema. When asked if her career would be different after the baby arrived, Sonam said that she had always been a little picky and she was definitely not in the rat race. “I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision,” she said adding that she will try to do her best as a mother which also means that acting will take a backseat. But Sonam added that she doesn’t think she will ever stop working completely.

