Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Vacation Selfie From the Maldives Wins the Internet

Sonam Kapoor had recently shared a picture with hubby Anand Ahuja from their vacation in the Maldives.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Vacation Selfie From the Maldives Wins the Internet
Sonam Kapoor had recently shared a picture with hubby Anand Ahuja from their vacation in the Maldives.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the cutest couples on Instagram. The two are often seen spending time together on a number of occasions which gives fans couple goals to aspire for. The two recently celebrated Halloween together and fans have had a hard time getting over it. And now the duo treated their fans with another picture from their vacation.

The couple is currently vacationing in the Maldives and shared a picture from the trip before going for a swim. In the picture, the two can be seen posing together with wide smiles.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are often known for their couple goals posts on social media. On the occasion of Halloween Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of themselves in costume. The couple had dressed up as Anarkali and Salim from Mughal-E-Azam. Along with the picture, its caption was the line of a song from the film titled Pyar Kia toh Darna kya?

 

 

 

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics receiving praise for its romantic aspect but criticism for the slow pace of the film. Currently, Sonam Kapoor is shooting for The Battle of Bittora based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. Following that she has also signed up for a Sujoy Ghosh film where she will be playing the role of a blind woman.

