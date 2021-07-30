Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor Share Lovely Birthday Greetings for Anand Ahuja, See Pics

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and fashion entrepreneur Anand Ahuja are the most glamorous couple in the entertainment industry. The two never fail to tease their fans with mushy pictures along with lovable captions. Sonam and Anand don’t need an occasion to express love as their Instagram feed is flooded with adorable clicks. However, to wish her husband a happy birthday, the actress shared a post that featured her hugging Anand from behind. Anand celebrated his 36th birthday on July 29.

In the click, she wore a floral Bardot dress, while the businessman opted for a relaxed formal look as she donned a white turtleneck shirt with pants. In a heartfelt note, shared along with the post, Sonam called him the light of her life. She wrote that Anand was the best gift the universe has given her. Referring to him as her best partner, lover, and friend, Sonam showered him with love and praises. “Love you, my baby. Have the best day, year, and life,” she added. Concluding the lovely note, Sonam wrote that Anand makes her every day ‘phenomenal.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The birthday boy, too, did not hesitate from some social media PDA. In the comment section, which was flooded with lovely wishes, he wrote, “My beautiful..love you.” Sonam’s cousin and daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya was all hearts on the birthday post.

One of Sonam’s fans called the couple, ‘adorable,’ and wished Anand a happy birthday. Another wrote that the birthday post was “too cute.” A majority of people simply dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor also took to his Instagram account to wish Anand on his birthday. Sharing a series of pictures of Anand and Sonam, Anil wrote, “We taught our daughter to seek only true love, to find only the purest of hearts…. it was a tough task…then she found you…Happy Birthday, Anand @anandahuja."

The duo first met back in 2015, when Sonam was promoting the film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Started with casual chatting, the two eventually developed a fondness for each other. As Sonam prefers to keep her personal life private, nobody knew that she was dating Anand. After dating for a year and a half, the couple realised that they were made for each other. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 08, 2018, in a traditional ceremony.

