Sonam Kapoor and Her Son Vayu Twin On Diwali Courtesy Rhea Kapoor; Anand Ahuja Wants Pic Credits

Sonam Kapoor’s new picture with her son Vayu from Diwali celebrations is an adorable sight to behold. Courtesy: Massi Rhea Kapoor. The filmmaker dropped several pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram, however, the one in which Sonam was seen holding her baby son Vayu in her arms grabbed all the attention. The new mommy appears to be enjoying the moment with her bundle of joy to the fullest.

Styled by Rhea, Sonam and baby Vayu were seen in matching outfits for Diwali night. “And back to styling my number one with my best girls. Never looked happier, better, and more like herself,” Rhea wrote in her caption.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Indeed, Sonam’s first Diwali as a new mother was indeed beautiful with her loved ones. As soon as Rhea shared the post, Sonam’s husband, Anand Ahuja, took to the comments section and conveyed that it was he who snapped the cute picture. He wrote, “Makes me so happy to see also!” along with heart-eye emojis. He continued and said: “Also photo cred for that first one. Haha. Very proud!” Sonam herself commented on the post and wrote: “Gooood naa!” along with heart emojis. In a second comment she wrote: “Love you! You’re the best!” and also thanked the stylists who helped create her Diwali look.

Other Bollywood celebrities also took to the comments section to appreciate the post. Actress Bhumi Pednekar commented with raised-hands emojis and Bhavana Pandey left heart emojis on the post as well. Designer duo Gauri and Nainika also left white heart emojis on the post. Although the first photo took most of the attention away, the two other pictures showcased Sonam’s regal outfits that she wore for the celebrations.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

For the second outfit, Sonam wore a burnt red, golden, and beige outfit that looked stunning, to say the least. It featured a beige-golden bodice that had buttons and a tie-up detail. Helmed by Rhea, the styling was immaculate as she added ornate jhumkas to the look along with rings and a dainty bracelet.

The third outfit showed a black kurta with a heavily detailed front. It included threadwork and embroidery and was paired with heavy pearl and gold earrings along with a distinct maang-teeka.

This was Sonam and Anand’s first Diwali bash after they embraced parenthood. The couple and their family hosted a grand Diwali bash with several stars from the industry attending it.

Read all the Latest Movies News here