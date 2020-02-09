Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Share Nostalgic Posts Celebrating 2 Years of PadMan

PadMan, which started a conversation around menstrual hygiene, has completed two years since release. Actress Sonam Kapoor and her father Anil shared posts on social media celebrating the occasion.

News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Share Nostalgic Posts Celebrating 2 Years of PadMan
Sonam Kapoor with Akshay Kumar (L), Anil Kapoor

PadMan, inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads, has completed two years since release. The film started an open conversation on menstrual hygiene with its subject and touched many hearts with the treatment.

As the film completed two years, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a series of tweets saying how humbled she was to be part of PadMan cast with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor also shared a tweet on social media tagging PadMan filmmakers and congratulating them for making the special film in Bollywood.

"Creating a movie around social issues has always had its challenges. But as Padman completes 2 years, its been a truly humbling experience for me to play the part of Pari," Sonam shared on social media. She even posted candid pictures with the film's cast and crew to mark the occasion.

Check out her tweets shared by Sonam celebrating two years of PadMan (2018).

Sonam also extended her sincere gratitude to Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose life PadMan takes inspiration from.

Sonam's dad Anil also shared a throwback video celebrating two years of PadMan with her daughter on social media.

Directed by R Balki, PadMan also bagged the National Award for Best Film on Social Issue.

