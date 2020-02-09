Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Share Nostalgic Posts Celebrating 2 Years of PadMan

PadMan, inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads, has completed two years since release. The film started an open conversation on menstrual hygiene with its subject and touched many hearts with the treatment.

As the film completed two years, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a series of tweets saying how humbled she was to be part of PadMan cast with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor also shared a tweet on social media tagging PadMan filmmakers and congratulating them for making the special film in Bollywood.

"Creating a movie around social issues has always had its challenges. But as Padman completes 2 years, its been a truly humbling experience for me to play the part of Pari," Sonam shared on social media. She even posted candid pictures with the film's cast and crew to mark the occasion.

Creating a movie around social issues has always had its challenges. But as Padman completes 2 years, its been a truly humbling experience for me to play the part of Pari. pic.twitter.com/XrsIJz9cOt — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 9, 2020

Balki sir, it was a privilege to work with a leader such as yourself along with @akshaykumar and @radhika_apte! You are and always will be an inspiration to me! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 9, 2020

Sonam also extended her sincere gratitude to Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose life PadMan takes inspiration from.

Last but not the least, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose selfless perseverance for the safety of women in our country was simply extraordinary and I'm honoured that you trusted us to tell your story to the world.#Padman — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 9, 2020

Sonam's dad Anil also shared a throwback video celebrating two years of PadMan with her daughter on social media.

2 years of #PadmanThe impact this story made worldwide was impeccable and well deserved! So glad to have played a small part in our own small way to contribute towards spreading awareness!@RajkummarRao @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte@mrsfunnybones @PadManTheFilm https://t.co/GLD36S6uHw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 9, 2020

Directed by R Balki, PadMan also bagged the National Award for Best Film on Social Issue.

