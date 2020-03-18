Sonam Kapoor Back in India Amid Coronavirus Fears, Lauds Government's Efforts to Fight Pandemic

Sonam Kapoor has returned to India amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The actress flew down from London to Delhi early Tuesday morning, along with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Upon her arrival in her home country, Sonam recorded a series of videos on her Instagram Story, wherein she thanked the Indian authorities for actively working to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The actress also gave a detailed account of exactly what transpired after she landed at the Delhi international airport.

"Anand and I are back in Delhi and we just want to thank everybody at the airport. When we were leaving London, there was no screening; nothing. Anand and I were massive shocked upon discovering that. However, when we reached India, we were asked to fill a form in which we had to tell the authorities how much we flew in the last 25 days. We gave our travel history. Fortunately, Anand and I had not flown to any of the so-called hotspots where the virus is very rampant. Then our temperatures were taken and we were all fine.

"I just want to say that it's incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It's very commendable and laudable. We went to immigration and they again re-checked where we'd been on our passports, which was extremely responsible. I just want everybody to know that everybody is doing the best that they can do. The government is doing the best that it can do. And, we all are in this together," Sonam said in the subsequent clips that she shared on her Instagram stories.

The actress said that she was happy to be back home and the couple was currently self-isolating as they stay with their parents.

"Both Anand and I have no symptoms of the virus. But we are still self-quarantining because we live with our parents and our grandmother. So, I request everybody else, as young people, we need to be more careful and prevention is better than cure, especially for your loved ones, your grands parents and parents.

As people who are immunocompromised, we need to be more careful, more vigilant; we need to be more responsible and listen to the authorities. We have to make sure that we do the best that we can do, they are trying their best as well,” she added.

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chadha, have been encouraging their millions of followers on social media to stay home and self-isolate.