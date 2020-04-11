Sonam Kapoor Bakes Walnut Cake For Husband Anand Ahuja, Gets Shout-out From Mother-in-law

Actress Sonam Kapoor is currently self-isolating with her husband Anand Ahuja at their Delhi residence. The couple is keeping their fans updated with their quarantine routine and keeps sharing loved-filled pictures with each other.

On Friday, Sonam baked a chocolate walnut cake for her husband and also shared a photo of herself doing the preparations. Sporting an all-black outfit, styled with gold statement pieces, the actress captioned the photo saying, "Made chocolate walnut cake today."

Sonam's baking skills got a huge shout-out from her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, who posted a legitimate query in the comments section. "Amazing cakes beta. How to manage the weight gain? Everybody is loving them so much," wrote Anand Ahuja's mother. Sonam responded with a cute comment: "You're perfect," she said.

A few days ago, the actress dedicated a romantic post to Anand. In the photo, Sonam is seen showering her love on husband Anand by planting a kiss on his forehead. In her caption, Sonam wrote the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby. The cute click got a lot of love from fans.

Sonam and Anand returned from London last month and went into self isolation in the Delhi house. The lockdown was imposed when they were in self-quarantine.