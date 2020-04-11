MOVIES

Sonam Kapoor Bakes Walnut Cake For Husband Anand Ahuja, Gets Shout-out From Mother-in-law

Sonam Kapoor Bakes Walnut Cake For Husband Anand Ahuja, Gets Shout-out From Mother-in-law

On Friday, Sonam baked a chocolate walnut cake for her husband and also shared a photo of herself doing the preparations.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 9:05 AM IST
Actress Sonam Kapoor is currently self-isolating with her husband Anand Ahuja at their Delhi residence. The couple is keeping their fans updated with their quarantine routine and keeps sharing loved-filled pictures with each other.

On Friday, Sonam baked a chocolate walnut cake for her husband and also shared a photo of herself doing the preparations. Sporting an all-black outfit, styled with gold statement pieces, the actress captioned the photo saying, "Made chocolate walnut cake today."

Sonam's baking skills got a huge shout-out from her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, who posted a legitimate query in the comments section. "Amazing cakes beta. How to manage the weight gain? Everybody is loving them so much," wrote Anand Ahuja's mother. Sonam responded with a cute comment: "You're perfect," she said.

A few days ago, the actress dedicated a romantic post to Anand. In the photo, Sonam is seen showering her love on husband Anand by planting a kiss on his forehead. In her caption, Sonam wrote the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby. The cute click got a lot of love from fans.

Check out her post here:

Sonam and Anand returned from London last month and went into self isolation in the Delhi house. The lockdown was imposed when they were in self-quarantine.

