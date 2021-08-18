Sonam Kapoor Breaks Down in Tears During Sister Rhea Kapoor's Wedding Ceremony, See Pics

Actress Sonam Kapoor had an emotional moment during her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. Film producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday night. Sonam has shared a series of priceless pictures from the intimate ceremony on her Instagram account.

Posting a picture with the groom, Sonam wrote, “You’ve always been family. Your friendship is even more important than your title of being my brother-in-law. But I’m so ecstatic that you are! Love you @karanboolani."

In another post, Sonam shared a bunch of gorgeous photos with her husband Anand Ahuja from the wedding ceremony. In one of the photos, Sonam is visibly emotional seeing Rhea getting married as Anand comforts her. She simply captioned photos as: “#everydayphenomenal."

After a low-key wedding ceremony, Anil Kapoor and his family hosted a grand bash for their relatives and close friends. Some of the most high-profile guests that were pictured at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding reception party were Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and filmmaker Farah Khan.

Besides being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a fashion stylist. She has co-produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017. Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha.

