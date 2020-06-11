Sonam Kapoor Called Anand Ahuja 'Ass' for This Reason

Sonam Kapoor was in her own world when husband Anand Ahuja started recording his better-half on phone.

He decided to post the video that is entertaining and adorable for many reasons. In the clip that Anand uploaded to Instagram, the Khoobsurat actress is seen doing her exercises on a treadmill. She is also singing and moving to the tunes playing on her earpods.

Anand shared the video and wrote, "My entire world, Sonam Kapoor. Happy birthday month. PS that’s your playlist @rheakapoor (sic)."

Sonam reacted to the post and said, "Ass how can you take this video of me and post it (sic).” Anand replied saying, "Morning cardio with my baby. You never fail to entertain me (sic)."

Sonam married entrepreneur Anand after two years of courtship in a traditional ceremony on May 8, 2018. She was in quarantine with her husband in New Delhi and returned to hometown Mumbai a few days ago for her birthday.

The Saawariya actress celebrated her 35th birthday at home with her family with a lavish party organized by her sister, Rhea and Anand.

Anand wished his better-half in an epic way with a witty yet heart-touching post. He juxtaposed faces of her close friends and cousins in one frame during the times of social distancing.

Sonam’s 2019 film The Zoya Factor also starring Dulquer Salmaan remains her last theatre release.

She will be seen in the Bollywood remake of South Korean film Blind. As per a report, yhe film will be directed by Shome Makhija and Sujoy Ghosh will be the creative producer.

Follow @News18Movies for more