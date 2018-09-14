English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor Calls Kangana Ranaut a Troublemaker; Here is Why
Wonder, how Kangana would react to it!
Wonder, how Kangana would react to it!
Sonam Kapoor had created quite a stir when she appeared on season 4 of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan over her infamous statement that "stars who are not good-looking are often considered 'good actors.'" The same year, Kangana Ranaut had taken a dig at the actress in a tell-all interview to BollywoodLife.
"Sonam has said that people who act well are ugly, I have heard. So do I get the crown of the ugliest person? Because after watching Queen, people have been telling me that I act really well. So according to Sonam, I am the ugliest actor in Bollywood today. And well, I accept that with all the gratitude and humbleness," Kangana had said in the interview.
Ever since, the two actresses haven't really been on cordial terms.
During her recent appearance on Anaita Shroff Adjania's web chat, when Sonam was asked who she considered to be a 'troublemaker', pat came her response: Kangana Ranaut.
She, however, further added, "Kangana wants to break the glass ceiling and you need to be a troublemaker to do that. Not a trouble maker, but someone who stirs the pot. She does it in the most incredible way, so kudos to her.”
Wonder, how Kangana would react to it!
