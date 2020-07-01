Sonam Kapoor Calls Out Instgaram for Not Removing Death Threats Against Her Sister

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her social media to stand up for her sister, Rhea. In the past, the producer-stylist has witnessed a great ordeal of abusive comments and death threats coming her way.

Rhea couldn’t be an ignorant party any longer and decided to report a malicious comment she received on her Instagram post. Instagram, however, refused to delete the reported comments saying it did not violate any community guidelines of the application.

While reporting, Rhea called out the comment as a "death threat," to which Instagram replied saying, "We found that this comment likely doesn't go against our community guidelines. If you think we made a mistake, please report it again... If you don't want to see this user on Instagram, you can unfollow, mute or block them to hide their posts and comments from your feed."

Now, both sisters have taken to their Instagram stories to slam the photo-sharing platform for not censoring a vile comment aimed at Rhea.

Rhea shared the screen grabs on her story where one can see how the Instagram team addressed the user’s concern. Over an upload, she wrote a message saying, " Of course I will block this individual but are you doing your part to keep the ‘community’ safe?”

Along with another screenshot including the negative comment, Rhea wrote, “Just charming. Of course I am happy to block unnecessarily hateful people without giving it a thought but what pisses me off is that a death threat isn’t against your ‘community guideline’ Instagram?”

Sonam will be seen in the Bollywood remake of South Korean film Blind. The project will be directed by Shome Makhija.

Follow @News18Movies for more