Sonam Kapoor Calls RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Comment on Divorce 'Regressive'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the cases of divorce are found more in "educated and affluent" families nowadays as education and affluence brings arrogance along, which results in families falling apart. Bhagwat was addressing RSS workers in Ahmedabad.

After Bhagwat's statement, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor called RSS chief Bhagwat's statements 'regressive'.

Kapoor shared an article on social media by a website that contained Bhagwat's aforementioned statement on divorce. Posting it on her timeline, she said, "Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements."

Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements https://t.co/GJmxnGtNtv — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2020

Meanwhile, at the gathering in Ahmedabad, Bhagwat also said that there is no alternative to a Hindu society in India. "India has no option other than a Hindu society and Hindu society has no option but to behave like a family," the RSS chief said.

(With inputs from PTI)

