Sonam Kapoor Celebrates 20 years of Friendship with ‘Favourite Actress’ Rani Mukerji; Anil Kapoor Is All Hearts

Sonam Kapoor recently surprised her fans when she announced her pregnancy by sharing adorable pictures flaunting her baby bump. The Veere Di Wedding actress is an avid social media user and she often shares intriguing pictures from her personal and professional life on social media. Maintaining the trajectory, Sonam took to Instagram on Saturday and shared an adorable picture with her ‘favourite actress’ Rani Mukerji and celebrated 20 years of friendship. The photo is from Rani Mukerji’s recent visit to Anil Kapoor’s house on Sunita Kapoor’s birthday.

In the photo, Sonam is seen holding Rani close to her, as the duo smilingly pose for the click. The Ranjhanaa actress is donned a white cotton dress with her hair tied up in a bun and a pair of pearl drop earrings, on the other hand, Rani is seen wearing a blue dress. Taking to the captions, Sonam penned a heartfelt note for Rani, “A friendship that’s lasted 20 years. Love you rani. Also belated happy birthday to my favourite actress."

Advertisement

Seeing the cute photos, Anil Kapoor was all heart for his daughter and close friend.

Rani attended Sunita Kapoor’s birthday bash with Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and others at Anil Kapoor’s house, on Friday evening. She also posed with Anil Kapoor while she was leaving his house. Photos of Rani and Anil also went viral on social media.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor made the announcement of her pregnancy on 21st of March. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.

She shared a beautiful picture holding her belly, as she rested her head on husband Anand Ahuja’s lap. Congratulatory messages from celebs and fans flooded the comments section. The actress also made a public appearance last night with Anand Ahuja, father Anil Kapoor and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. It was for a store launch in Mumbai.

Sonam and Anand had tied the knot on 8th May, 2018. Her wedding, as well as her reception, was a star studded affair and the party videos from her reception where fans could see their favourite celebs enjoy themselves to the fullest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.