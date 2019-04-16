SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner 90's Kid as She Dances the Night Away on Jimmy Jimmy

While her husband Anand Ahuja skipped the dancing session, the actress was joined by designer Nimish Shah.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner 90's Kid as She Dances the Night Away on Jimmy Jimmy
While her husband Anand Ahuja skipped the dancing session, the actress was joined by designer Nimish Shah.
Loading...
Every 90's kid must have heard and danced on popular song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja from 1982 film Disco Dancer on several occasions. Seems like Sonam Kapoor is also one of them. Recently, when the actress was in Delhi, she channelled her inner 90'd kid and danced the night away on the popular track.

While her husband Anand Ahuja skipped the dancing session, the actress was joined by designer Nimish Shah, who is often seen collaborating with Bhane, a fashion label owned by Ahuja. However, Ahuja took to Instagram to share a video of the actress.



Soon after the video was posted, Sonam rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Next time you also have to dance with us."

Recently, speaking at the 35th Annual session of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) on Saturday, Sonam talked about gender equality and how her husband supports her.

"In cinema world, I was not treated as an equal but treated as a woman. But I realised it soon that women should not compromise," Sonam said in a statement.

"But art is reflection of the society. After marriage, my husband is my cheerleader and and as a support he added my name in his middle name and has become Anand Sonam Ahuja," she added.

Sonam, who married Anand last year, attended the session along with ace tennis star Sania Mirza.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram