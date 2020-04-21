Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner Anarkali as She Poses Like Veteran Actress Madhubala

It is hard to forget the epic blockbuster Mughal-e-Azam. One of the greatest Bollywood movies of all times. One of the most epic songs from the movie, Jab Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya has become the eternal love ballad.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently shared her picture in which she is channelizing her inner Anarkali. In the perfect Madhubala pose from the famous love song, Sonam looks every bit spectacular.

In the post, the Aisha actress looks ethereal dressed exactly like Madhubala. She is wearing a red lehenga with golden dupatta, accessorized with glass bangles, maang tika and a big nosering. The background shows the picture of the dancers, giving a complete look to the scenario.

“Pyaar kiya to darna kya,” she captioned the picture.

Sonam's love for Madhubala's epic character Anarkali is not new. Last year, for Halloween Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja dressed as Salim and Anarkali. While Anand had donned the look of the Mughal emperor, the Neerja actress was dolled up as his love, captured in long chains.



The costume was picked from Anand’s couture collection Bhaane.





Mughal-e-Azam starred Dilip Kumar and Madhubala as the lovebirds, while Prithviraj Kapoor played the role of Akbar the great. The film follows the story of Salim, the son of great emperor Akbar, and his love for Anarkali.

Follow @News18Movies for more



