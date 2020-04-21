MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner Anarkali as She Poses Like Veteran Actress Madhubala

Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner Anarkali as She Poses Like Veteran Actress Madhubala

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently shared her picture in which she is channelizing her inner Anarkali.

Share this:

It is hard to forget the epic blockbuster Mughal-e-Azam. One of the greatest Bollywood movies of all times. One of the most epic songs from the movie, Jab Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya has become the eternal love ballad.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently shared her picture in which she is channelizing her inner Anarkali. In the perfect Madhubala pose from the famous love song, Sonam looks every bit spectacular.

In the post, the Aisha actress looks ethereal dressed exactly like Madhubala. She is wearing a red lehenga with golden dupatta, accessorized with glass bangles, maang tika and a big nosering. The background shows the picture of the dancers, giving a complete look to the scenario.

“Pyaar kiya to darna kya,” she captioned the picture.

Sonam's love for Madhubala's epic character Anarkali is not new. Last year, for Halloween Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja dressed as Salim and Anarkali. While Anand had donned the look of the Mughal emperor, the Neerja actress was dolled up as his love, captured in long chains.

The costume was picked from Anand’s couture collection Bhaane.



Mughal-e-Azam starred Dilip Kumar and Madhubala as the lovebirds, while Prithviraj Kapoor played the role of Akbar the great. The film follows the story of Salim, the son of great emperor Akbar, and his love for Anarkali.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,665,657

    +49,170*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,494,915

    +88,170*

  • Cured/Discharged

    658,009

    +33,008*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,249

    +5,992*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres