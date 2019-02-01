LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sonam Kapoor Confirms Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's Ten Year Long Relationship

Sonam Kapoor who is busy promoting her film Ek Ladki KoToh Aisa Laga opened up about up about her sister Rhea Kapoor in a recent interview.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor Confirms Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's Ten Year Long Relationship
Image courtesy: SOnam Kapoor, Karan Boolani/ Instagram
Sonam Kapoor who is busy promoting her film Ek Ladki KoToh Aisa Laga opened up about up about her sister Rhea Kapoor in a recent interview. Talking about her sibling, the actress confirmed that she's dating Karan Boolani for 10 long years.

Speaking to Zoom TV she made their relationship official. However, she clarrified that two are not getting married anytime soon. She said, "When she does get married I'll be very happy to tell you. They've been dating for 10 years, they've not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it'll all be announced. But, no, they are not getting married this year."

Karan and Rhea were rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The two are often spotted with each other but have been tight-lipped about their relationship.

The rumours of the two dating sparked last year during Sonam Kapoor's wedding, particularly due to a video shared by Karan. The video had Rhea dancing to Veere Di Wedding song, Tareefan and Karan had tagged it as "My girl". Apart from this, Karan's Instagram timeline has a number of posts dedicated to the Kapoor family. Be it a family get together or spending time with Sonam and Arjun Kapoor, Karan is a frequent face in the pictures.

Talking about Sonam's film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the film features the actress essaying an LGBTQ character and is the story of Sweety, a Punjabi girl who is queer.

Same-sex relationships continue to be taboo in India, despite the Supreme Court scrapping Section 377 that criminalised 'unnatural intercourse'. And when it comes to lesbians, there is a further lack of acknowledgement or understanding.

However, 'Ek Ladki...' seems to be taking on a pertinent issue - marriages of middle class, queer, Indian women. This will, however, be the first time a queer relationship will be depicted in a mainstream Bollywood film since the decriminalization of Section 377. Apart from Sonam, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

