Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Kangana Ranaut for Her Production House, Says Hope You Break Glass Ceilings

A day after the inauguration of Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Films Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to congratulate the actress for the achievement.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Kangana Ranaut for Her Production House, Says Hope You Break Glass Ceilings
A day after the inauguration of Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Films Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to congratulate the actress for the achievement.

Kangana Ranaut had stepped behind the camera for the first time in 2019 as co-director of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Now, she has opened a production house, where she will take up the roles of director and producer. Incidentally, the name of Kangana's production house -- Manikarnika Films -- is named after her directorial debut.

Actress's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared two photographs from the inauguration ceremony.

Rangoli also shared an outside view of the production house building revealing it to be located in Pali Hill in Mumbai. She also pointed out how this had been Kangana's dream for the past ten years which was now achieved through honesty and truth.

"Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika films... Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy," Rangoli captioned the image.

A day after the inauguration of the studio, Sonam Kapoor congratulated Kangana for the achievement. She shared Rangoli's tweet and wrote, "Congratulations to all of you! I hope you guys continue to break glass ceilings."

Later, in response, Rangoli thanked the actor.

On the work front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen in Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha.

She will also be portraying the late Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Thalaivi. The film, which will be a trilingual release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, is slated to release on June 26.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram