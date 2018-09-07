Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput in an Adorable Twitter Post

Congratulations Shahid and Mira on the new addition to the family. Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with. 👶 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦@shahidkapoor #MiraKapoor — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed their second bundle of joy, a baby boy on Wednesday night after the latter was rushed to the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.As the news about the arrival of a their little munchkin broke out, wishes from celebrities, family and friends started pouring in.Sonam Kapoor too joined the list of stars who took to social media to wish the couple. The Neerja actor took to Twitter to congratulate the couple in the most adorable way. She wrote, “Congratulations Shahid and Mira on the new addition to the family. Now cutie Misha has a brother to play with. @shahidkapoor #MiraKapoor (sic).”Shahid and Mira had announced the second pregnancy in the cutest way on social media in April. They had shared a photo of daughter Misha Kapoor with 'Big Sister' written next to her.Shahid and Mira were blessed with their first child, Misha, in August 2016. On work front, Shahid is currently on a paternity break and will start shooting for his next film, a remake of Arjun Reddy in October.