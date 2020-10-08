Sonam Kapoor, Delhi Capitals and Several Cricketers Offer to Help Food Stall Owner Hit By Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many of us hard in terms of economy, health and mental well-being. While many lost their jobs and were left penniless, others lost their lives due to poor facilities or weak immunity.

Despite the difficulties, a lot of people of working hard day and night to make up for all that was lost. It is a similar story for Delhi's Malviya Nagar-based old couple, who run a roadside food stall named ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’. The video of the couple, aged 80 years, went viral on social media after a person shared a clip of them talking about the difficulties they are facing.

While they continue to serve food at their humble stall, there are hardly any customers. The video showed the elderly couple break down in tears while narrating their problems.

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

The clip went viral and a lot of people came forward to offer their help to the elderly couple. While some promised to visit their dhaba, others asked for bank details to deliver the money in their account. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja came forward to show her support, asking for the details of the couple.

Hi could you please dm me details. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020

Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti also commented on the video, tweeting, “I am in the know of it and tomorrow will be visiting them and will surely bring a smile on his face. Thx.”

I am in the know of it and tomorrow will be visiting them and will surely bring a smile on his face. Thx — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 7, 2020

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals shared a heartfelt post seeking support from the big-hearted Delhi people. They wrote, “Dilliwalon, our local businesses need your support in these testing times. Let's turn these tears into tears of joy starting tomorrow!”

The times are tough, but Dilli ka Dil toh aaj bhi ek misaal hai na? 💙Dilliwalon, our local businesses need your support in these testing times. Let's turn these tears into tears of joy starting tomorrow!Visit Baba Ka Dhaba, Malviya Nagar ⬇️📍https://t.co/2oPUir8ELo https://t.co/P0AwdhjDkJ — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 7, 2020

Producer Atul Kasbekar also came forward, requesting people to share their help and love to the couple.

Cricketer R Ashwin and YouTuber Harsh Beniwal also posted the video with an appeal to people to help the duo.

Hey everyone its a request please go there and Donate or eat something from this dhaba.Will definitely go there and will do my part. https://t.co/0TjuOLRjWW — Harsh Beniwal (@iamharshbeniwal) October 7, 2020

Let’s not break this mans spirit and fight!! Let’s do our best for him 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/NgFfpruTkj — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020

With the outpour of love and support that this couple is receiving on social media, it is sure that their tears will soon change to a big ear-to-ear smile.