Sonam Kapoor Did Bhaag Milkha Bhaag for Just Rs 11? Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Reveals

While Farhan Akhtar starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a sports biopic of the legendary athlete Milkha Singh remains one of the highest-grossing films to have emerged in 2013. While it was common knowledge that Milkha Singh had sold the rights to his autobiographical book ‘The Race of My Life’ which he had co-written with his daughter Sonia Sanwalka for Rs 1, the director of the film Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has now revealed that Sonam Kapoor had done the film for Rs 11.

While interacting with Aaj Tak, the Rang De Basanti film-maker recalled that people were willing to dish out exorbitant amounts such as Rs 1.5 crores to acquire the rights but Milka Singh’s son and renowned golfer Jeev Milkha had put his trust on him especially after watching Rang De Basanti. Mehra revealed, “Milkha Singh ji didn’t used to watch films so he didn’t know whether to trust me. But his son had seen Rang De Basanti. He watches a lot of films so he said if someone has to make a film on him, it has to be (me). Milkha Singh ji had received many offers for a film to be made on him. One of the offers was of Rs 1.5 crore for the film rights. I said I don’t have that much money, so you tell me, whatever it is we will do it. You won’t believe but they charged only one rupee for the rights.”

The ace film-maker disclosed further that not only Sonam but also Farhan was adamant to do the film at any given offer. He stated, “Sonam took Rs 11 to act in the film. Farhan said, ‘Whatever comes to your mind, give me. The story you’re telling is straight from the heart. Hum hisaab baad mein kar lege, pehle film banate hai.'"

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag narrated the tumultuous life story of Milkha Singh who became an unsuspecting victim of India-Pakistan partition and his illustrious journey of becoming a Commonwealth Games champion and two times 400m Champion in Asian Games. The film featured an ensemble cast of Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj.

