Sonam Kapoor Dons Big Geeky Glasses, Husband Anand Ahuja Calls Her a Nerd

In an Instagram story, Sonam Kapoor was called a 'nerd' by husband Anand Ahuja. See here.

Updated:April 10, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
File photo of Sonam And Anand Ahuja.(Image: AP)
Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her classy sartorial choices, has been likened to a nerd by husband Anand Ahuja. Anand shared a Instagram story in which he addressed Sonam as a 'nerd' for wearing big geeky glasses.

In the photo posted by Anand on his Instagram story, Sonam is seen in an all-black outfit, along with a pair of matching black shoes, sitting rested against a wall. The highlight, however, as pointed out by Anand, was Sonam's big nerdy glasses. Anand wrote alongside the picture, "I'm married to a nerd!", with a couple of emojis to emphasise on the fact. See the picture here:

Anand is based out of London, owing to his nature of work, and the couple often fly out to meet each other. The pair keep posting photos on their social media handle, while showering love on each other. They continue to use the hashtag #everydayphenomenal with their romantic photos, even after almost a year of their wedding.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony which was attended by all the major stars from Bollywood, who joined the couple on their big celebration day. After the marriage, the couple had hosted a huge reception where the biggest names from entertainment and showbiz made their appearance.

On the movies front, Sonam will be seen in The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salman, which is based on an eponymous book by Anuja Chauhan. The Zoya Factor will be directed by Abhishek Sharma.

