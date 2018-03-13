GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan Get Ready for the Adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's The Zoya Factor

Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The announcement look of Sonam Kapoor and Dalquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor is here and it has got us all excited! The film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's celebrated novel will see the much-loved South Indian actor will essay the role of Nikhil Khoda romancing Kapoor's Zoya. Sonam took to Instagram to share the look. She wrote, "Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dqsalmaan @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms @anuja.chauhan"


Credit: @sonamkapoor


Talking about the film, director Abhishek Sharma told Mumbai Mirror, “Cricket woven into a rom-com and touching on superstition and luck, it’s an amazing book for a screen adaptation. The book has many layers, characters and tracks, so it took Neha Rakesh Sharma some time to pen a tight screenplay and Pradhuman Singh to write the dialogues. Now, we’ve gone back to Anuja who’s happy with the script to polish it and work on additional dialogues as nobody knows the characters better than her.”

Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Eventually, Zoya falls for skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn’t believe in luck and superstitions.

Elaborating about the cast of the film, Sharma said that while Sonam was his first choice to play the bubbly Zoya, he became familiar with Dulquar's work only after watching the trailer of Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani. "I knew immediately that this was the boy we were looking for. In the book, Nikhil is from the North but in our film, he hails from the South but speaks good Hindi," he added.

The film is yet to go floors but will release on April 5, 2019.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sameeksha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES