Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan Get Ready for the Adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's The Zoya Factor
Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team.
The announcement look of Sonam Kapoor and Dalquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor is here and it has got us all excited! The film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's celebrated novel will see the much-loved South Indian actor will essay the role of Nikhil Khoda romancing Kapoor's Zoya. Sonam took to Instagram to share the look. She wrote, "Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dqsalmaan @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms @anuja.chauhan"
Credit: @sonamkapoor
Talking about the film, director Abhishek Sharma told Mumbai Mirror, “Cricket woven into a rom-com and touching on superstition and luck, it’s an amazing book for a screen adaptation. The book has many layers, characters and tracks, so it took Neha Rakesh Sharma some time to pen a tight screenplay and Pradhuman Singh to write the dialogues. Now, we’ve gone back to Anuja who’s happy with the script to polish it and work on additional dialogues as nobody knows the characters better than her.”
Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Eventually, Zoya falls for skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn’t believe in luck and superstitions.
Elaborating about the cast of the film, Sharma said that while Sonam was his first choice to play the bubbly Zoya, he became familiar with Dulquar's work only after watching the trailer of Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani. "I knew immediately that this was the boy we were looking for. In the book, Nikhil is from the North but in our film, he hails from the South but speaks good Hindi," he added.
The film is yet to go floors but will release on April 5, 2019.
