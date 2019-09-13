Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salman Share Views on Nepotism While Promoting The Zoya Factor
Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman are promoting their upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor', releasing September 20.
Image: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salman, courtesy of Instagram
Sonam Kapoor, in an interview with Zoom TV, has opened up about her views on nepotism in the entertainment industry and favouritism in life in general. Coming from the actress, daughter of Anil Kapoor, her statements refer to her peers as well.
Sonam was on the promotions for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor and responding to a question on how film background is a privilege for artists, she went onto explain the meaning of nepotism. She said, "If you actually understand the meaning of nepotism, it means getting a job through a relative or a friend that you don't deserve. So, a lot of people are using it without looking at its meaning in a dictionary or Wikipedia. So, any smart person or someone with wisdom should get online and look for its meaning."
She added, "I thinking coming from a film background is a privilege and a responsibility. I am very grateful for the family I come from, I think our fathers have worked very hard to give us everything that they can."
Co-actor Dulquer Salman, who plays the role of a cricketer in The Zoya Factor and is son of South superstar Mammootty also opened up on the issue saying, "I definitely think it is a responsibility, I don't think it is negative, it is this whole world that comes off as negative, where it sounds like we are some lazy kids who don't to work, who don't want to go into movies and don't want to go to shoots and your family is like 'I can get you this film, I can get you some work' it doesn't work like that."
The Zoya Factor will hit the screens on September 20, 2019.
