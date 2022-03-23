Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump In 1st Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement, Anand Ahuja Kisses Her

Sonam Kapoor was glowing as she made her first appearance following the news of her pregnancy. The actress was seen at a launch of a store in Mumbai with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja and her father, actor Anil Kapoor. The actress opted for a pair of blue pants along with a matching blazer with a white tee underneath the jacket for her first outing since her pregnancy announcement.

The actress posed for the paparazzi present outside the store and also received a kiss from her husband. Sonam and Anand also posed with Anil before the trio made their way inside. Anand was seen refusing to let go of his wife’s hand as they walked into the store together.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor too shared pictures of Sonam’s look from the day.

The Veere Di Wedding star took the country by surprise with the news of her pregnancy. She shared pictures on Instagram in which she was seen cradling her baby bump while laying in Anand’s lap. She shared the pictures and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

The Kapoor family showered Sonam with love. Nanu Anil Kapoor shared pictures from Sonam and Anand’s pregnancy shoot and wrote that he was looking forward to the new role. “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!" he wrote.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor also shared pictures of the pregnant actress and wrote, “That’s Rhea Masi to you #everydayphenomenal Love you @sonamkapoor @anandahuja." Arjun Kapoor too was excited for his new role. “Good things happen to good people. Time to be a mamu [uncle]," he said.

