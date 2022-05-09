Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump in Sizzling Black Dress, See Photo

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja earlier this year. Ever since the fashionista has been treating her fans and followers with her gorgeous maternity photoshoots, in which she is radiating the mom-to-be glow. Recently, the Neerja actress shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow and her baby bump in a gorgeous black dress. She covered herself with a black jacket and completed her looks with accessories. She posed with her friend for the photo.

Take a look at it:

Sonam and Anand Ahuja celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 8. On their special day, the actress had taken to her official Instagram account to drop a series of unseen pictures with her husband.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen in what looks like a Gurudwara, in another picture Sonam and Anand can be seen kissing each other as they are twinning in black. In one of the selfies, Anand can be seen making a goofy face as Sonam looks at him with a broad smile. These pictures speak of the love the two share.

Sharing the pictures, Sonam Kapoor heaped praises on her hubby and talked about how he has surpassed all love stories. “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal," she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced in March this year that they are ready to welcome their first child.

