Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Super Fit Body and It is All Things Stunning

Sonam Kapoor has a knack to make the mundane seem golden. It is no secret that the actress can rock a sack if she were put to it. Unlike her contemporaries, Sonam keeps her looks ultra-stylish and less revealing. It is rare to spot the diva go with the bare look. Lately, rumours of her pregnancy were rife but Sonam has quashed them one after another like a boss.

In her recent Instagram update, Sonam shared a stylish glimpse from her workout session. A strong advocate of fitness, she swears by regular workouts and a healthy diet. On her Instagram Stories, Sonam posted a mirror selfie in a video, from what seems to be a gym. Sonam not only makes a case for the chic workout gear but also provides a reason to compel her fans and followers to get back into shape. Her pilates OOTD? An olive green-grey athleisure set comprising a pullover top over a criss-cross sports bra. As she poses in front of the mirror, she lifted her top in the video to reveal a well-toned frame. Sonam being Sonam added a hint of glam to her workout look by wearing a gold chain around her waist.

Sonam returned to Mumbai a few weeks ago. Yesterday, she posted a mushy picture with her husband, Anand Ahuja, who lives in London. To caption the loved-up post, the actress wrote, "I miss you terribly. Can't wait to see you” followed by the hashtag ‘everyday phenomenal.’ He replied in the comments, "Cute! You look so. And I look like I don't know what I'm doing."

Sonam’s sister Rhea married her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani recently. A few days after the wedding ceremony, the 34-year-old actress posted a series of adorable pictures with Anand. Take a look:

Sonam married her boyfriend, businessman Anand in 2018 in a big, fat Punjabi wedding ceremony which was a star-studded affair.

