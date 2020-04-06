Sonam Kapoor Gets Into Twitter War with Ashoke Pandit for Protesting Against Bursting Crackers

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws after returning from London, took to Twitter to condemn the bursting of crackers during PM Modi's 9 minutes at 9pm initiative on Sunday.

She wrote, "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI. The dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused (sic)."

Expressing her concern for the wildlife, Sonam wrote, "There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds, dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight (sic)."

Soon, netizens started trolling the National Award-winning actress and shared images from her Diwali party.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit retweeted her tweet and said, "Sonam ji crackers are burst during celebrations & not only in Diwali? People are trying to be happy in these difficult times. They are at least not spreading d virus like #TabligiJamaat. I wish you would hve condemned this act of terrorism than blaming crackers."

Sonam replied, "Social distancing is a must ashokeji. Also making sure there isn’t communal infighting. So that the government can concentrate on doing good like they are. I’m sure you agree. You’re a sensible man who believes in being good and kind."

The 34-year-old actress added, "I'm sure you just lit a lamp for solidarity and hope and didn't burst crackers in a celebration. You're not that type of man."

Ashoke Pandit responded, "We all have to maintain social distancing for ourselves & others. Still waiting for your response on #TablighiJamaat & their act of terrorism. They are responsible for so many deaths. They r trrsts. Let's not move around d bush & condemn them."

Ashoke further said, “Yes I lit a lamp like you and prayed to almighty to bring back peace and good health for everyone. I also prayed for the destruction of forces like #TablighiJamatVirus who are a menace to the society."

Later on, Sonam said, "I'm not 'beating’ around the bush. Like I said, Social distancing is a must. And ANYONE not following that whether they are Hindu or Muslim or Christian or Sikh is wrong. I’m sure you agree. You must have very important things to do now. I think we both made our point."

On Sunday night, the entire nation participated in PM Narendra Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minute light-out event to express solidarity with people engaged in curbing the outbreak of novel coronavirus.