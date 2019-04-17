English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Befitting Reply to Online Troll Calling Her a 'Flop Actor'
Not mincing words and putting forward her opinions has placed Sonam Kapoor in the target list of online trolls on several occasions.
Sonam Kapoor is PETA's person of the year.
Sonam Kapoor is known for her outspoken self. Not mincing words and putting forward her opinions has placed the actress in the target list of online trolls on several occasions. Recently, when she appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch, Sonam addressed a comment from a troll who called her a "flop actress".
"I don't remember my last flop," said Sonam in her response. "But I think till seven years ago, I don't think I did have films that I could speak much about. I think when I signed Raanjhanaa and I started looking at scripts, my films did relatively well. I don't remember a time where my acting wasn't appreciated or my films didn't do well," she added.
She went on to say that because there is so much misery and competition in the world, people envy when somebody is doing well.
"In India and across the world, lives are so miserable because there is so much misery around. So you kind of envy people who are achieving something. Because of so much competition around, people can't stand it when someone is doing well," said The Zoya Factor actress.
Holding on to the positivity around her, Sonam said that she has millions of followers on Twitter and she can't take "one person's snarky comment seriously".
"I have millions of followers on Twitter so I can't sit and read comments. Also, I cannot take one person's snarky comment seriously. I believe a lot in prayer and sometimes, I do pray saying that I hope that negativity and hate is not there in this world. I honestly believe that even a hater is a lover," said Sonam Kapoor.
