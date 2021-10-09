Sonam Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of Her Notting Hill Home, See Photos

Sonam Kapoor is all things stylish and glamorous. Be it her looks or her house, the Bollywood actress sure knows how to make s statement. Recently she gave a home tour to her social media fam and the designs proof the actor’s choice is impeccable. On Saturday evening, she took to Instagram to share some glimpses of her London Apartment. She shared pictures of her living room and her dining area. She captioned that post as, “Landscape pictures of the home that I didn’t post!".

She further wrote, “My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I really desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage."

Recently, Sonam has been sharing pictures of her apartment for the past few days. After moving to London with her husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam decided to finalise the design of the home. She bought materials for the home from European flea markets and Indian markets. According to Sonam, the apartment reflects the personalities of her and her husband. In her house, Indian and contemporary influences are combined and juxtaposed.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Pens Sweet Birthday Note to Brother-in-law Karan Boolani: ‘Thanks for Getting Us Out of Trouble’

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 and have been living in London’s Notting Hill since then.

On the Workfront, Sonam was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK. The movie was released on Netflix in December 2020. She will be next seen playing a visually challenged cop in Shome Makhija’s Blind.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.