Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak Peek Into Anand Ahuja's Romantic Birthday Celebration, See Pics

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gave her Instagram family a glimpse of her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday celebrations. Sonam Kapoor took to the photo-sharing app and shared how she and hubby Anand Ahuja celebrated his special day in each other's company.

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress seems to have kept Anand Ahuja's aspiration and love for sneakers in mind and in the pictures, one can see the birthday cake which also has an interesting depiction of a man holding a globe in his hand. Alongside the photograph, Sonam wrote, "The man with the potential to hold the world in his hand @anandahuja."

In another picture, Sonam in a red floral dress is hugging Anand who is seen wearing a white tee, just at the time of cutting the birthday cake.

On Anand Ahuja's birthday on Tuesday, July 30, Sonam Kapoor penned the most heartfelt birthday wish for her "love of her life" where she shared a series of unseen pictures from their time together.

Her post read, "Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest!” @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal."

Anand Ahuja commented on the photo in the most adorable way. He first asked, "Why don't I have any of these pictures?" and later added, "You're the best, literally the best. Every day with you is like a birthday. Every day phenomenal. Love you too much."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in The Zoya Factor, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in a key role.