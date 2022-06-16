Sonam Kapoor Glams Up For Her Chic Garden Baby Shower, Enjoys A Performance of Masakali; See Pics, Videos

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam announced her pregnancy earlier this year and has been setting pregnancy style goals since. While we continue to take style notes, the actress was seen attending her baby shower in London on Wednesday. The intimate shower was attended by Anand, Rhea Kapoor and a few close friends.

The baby shower took place in a home garden with customised menu, napkins, and gifts arranged for every guest. Sonam’s name was also written on the hand-painted tablecloth. While the main course featured a variety, pictures shared by guests revealed that pies were served for dessert. Pictures also revealed that personalised neckpiece featuring each guest’s name and an off-white pouch.

Rhea shared a few glimpses from the party and said, “Such a beautiful baby shower.” Apart from the beautiful arrangement, British Pakistani Leo Kalyan also performed at the party. Kalyan was seen performing Masakali.

Sonam recently made headlines for a glorious pregnancy shoot in which she was seen wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls, Sonam wore it with a long trailing multi-panelled hand-embroidered dress. As the pictures went viral, Sonam shared her thoughts on motherhood and celebrating this moment with the designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. “Taking a moment to exhale as I marvel at this precious moment in my life. A brand-new journey is about to begin. Motherhood is far too profound an experience to put into words. It is to be lived and experienced,” she said.

“I feel stronger than ever and beyond blessed, filled with anticipation and contentment in equal measure. These photos with my favourites, Abu and Sandeep, are the perfect tribute to mark this miraculous moment in my life,” Sonam added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.