Sonam Kapoor Has a Major Fashion Moment Everytime She Steps on the Red Carpet, See Pics
No one slays the red carpet look like Sonam Kapoor does. Ahead of the fashion fierce actress' Cannes 2019 red carpet appearance, we bring to you 5 instances when Sonam nailed the red carpet drama.
Sonam kapoor is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes film festival. This year’s look will be more focused on simplicity and elegance, as said by her sister-stylist Rhea. Her clothes will reflect her blissful marital life and the happy phase that she is in right now.
The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress never fails to impress with her has own personal style. Since no one slays the red carpet like she does, we bring to you 5 looks when Sonam nailed the red carpet drama.
The Golden Princess
Event: Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017
For Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards Sonam wore a strapless gown from Dubai-based label Atelier Zuhra. Her hair was wrapped up in a low messy bun, accessorized with a gold headpiece.
The Cape Queen
Event: Indian Film Festival Melbourne Awards
For Indian Film Festival Melbourne's awards, Sonam Kapoor chose a local Australian designer for the event. She wore a cream colored Paolo Sebastian number at the National Gallery of Victoria. This floor length gown was draped at the top, serving as a cape. Her hair was styled in loose curls giving her a more laid back vibe.
The Sheer Drama
Event: 62nd Filmfare Awards 2017
Sonam was dressed in off-white bird-embellished gown for 62nd Filmfare Awards 2017. She completed the look with a pair of earrings and a statement ring from Aurelle. The outfit was from Eli Saab the fall collection.
The Fashionista
Event: Cannes 2018 First Appearance
Remember the first appearance of Sonam’s at Cannes last year? She made her first appearance in a stunning lehenga by designer duo Ralph and Russo. This outfit was completed by a braided hair-do.
The Lilac Beauty
Event: Zee cine awards 2019
Sonam wore a lilac gown by Maison Yeya. She accessorized her look with a pair of diamond earrings and ring by Diagold Jewels. She completed her look with the gold clutch.
