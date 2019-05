Sonam Kapoor Has a Major Fashion Moment Everytime She Steps on the Red Carpet, See Pics

Sonam kapoor is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes film festival. This year’s look will be more focused on simplicity and elegance, as said by her sister-stylist Rhea. Her clothes will reflect her blissful marital life and the happy phase that she is in right now.The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress never fails to impress with her has own personal style. Since no one slays the red carpet like she does, we bring to you 5 looks when Sonam nailed the red carpet drama.For Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards Sonam wore a strapless gown from Dubai-based label Atelier Zuhra. Her hair was wrapped up in a low messy bun, accessorized with a gold headpiece.For Indian Film Festival Melbourne's awards, Sonam Kapoor chose a local Australian designer for the event. She wore a cream colored Paolo Sebastian number at the National Gallery of Victoria. This floor length gown was draped at the top, serving as a cape. Her hair was styled in loose curls giving her a more laid back vibe.Sonam was dressed in off-white bird-embellished gown for 62nd Filmfare Awards 2017. She completed the look with a pair of earrings and a statement ring from Aurelle. The outfit was from Eli Saab the fall collection.Remember the first appearance of Sonam’s at Cannes last year? She made her first appearance in a stunning lehenga by designer duo Ralph and Russo. This outfit was completed by a braided hair-do.Sonam wore a lilac gown by Maison Yeya. She accessorized her look with a pair of diamond earrings and ring by Diagold Jewels. She completed her look with the gold clutch.[caption id="attachment_2145321" align="alignnone" width="200"] Follow @News18Movies for more