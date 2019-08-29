Take the pledge to vote

Sonam Kapoor Has Decided to Wear Only Red Clothes During The Zoya Factor Promotions, Here’s Why

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor stars Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. It will release on September 20.

News18.com

August 29, 2019
Sonam Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor has decided to go with the spirit of her forthcoming film The Zoya Factor during its promotions. Imbibing the theme of the film, which deals with superstitions, Sonam has decided to wear only red clothes as she promotes the Abhishek Sharma directorial ahead of its September 20 release.

"It was my idea to wear red at the promotions. I wanted to do full justice to the story and my role. I thought this was the best way to introduce the eccentricities of Zoya to the audience,” she told Mid-Day about her decision to go red.

The Zoya Factor is about the titular character being considered a good luck charm for India's cricket team at the World Cup. So why not go about the promotions the Zoya way? Also, red is considered an auspicious colour. We're going the extra mile to make sure that luck is on our side, too," Sonam, who was last seen earlier this year in the same-sex love story Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, added.

After much speculation and wait, the trailer of The Zoya Factor dropped today. Also starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi, it is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name. The film revolves around Sonam’s titular character Zoya, who somehow becomes the lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team.

